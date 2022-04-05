Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Not over till it’s over

Not over till it’s over

The country’s seven-day rolling average of daily infections also looks set to slip under that level in a few days
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

Yet, as vaccine protection is known to vane and the virus can mutate, it’s best not to declare another premature victory. Such an error in early 2021 had grievous consequences, as our worst outbreak caught us with guards down.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Another sigh of relief in our long battle against covid can be indulged, with the number of fresh cases across India dipping below the 1,000 mark on Sunday for the first time in about two years. The country’s seven-day rolling average of daily infections also looks set to slip under that level in a few days. A tally this low was last recorded in April 2020, before our first wave. It’s true that past dips proved deceptive in their respite. Before the second wave, our week’s daily average fell to the low five digits. Late last year, we saw high four digits on the eve of a third wave. But a three-digit count will be refreshingly new.

Another sigh of relief in our long battle against covid can be indulged, with the number of fresh cases across India dipping below the 1,000 mark on Sunday for the first time in about two years. The country’s seven-day rolling average of daily infections also looks set to slip under that level in a few days. A tally this low was last recorded in April 2020, before our first wave. It’s true that past dips proved deceptive in their respite. Before the second wave, our week’s daily average fell to the low five digits. Late last year, we saw high four digits on the eve of a third wave. But a three-digit count will be refreshingly new.

That a large portion of adults has gotten vaccinated is cause for comfort, with nearly 1.9 billion doses given. Also, the covid immunity that natural exposure may well have given us. Today’s most infectious pathogen is also milder. Yet, as vaccine protection is known to vane and the virus can mutate, it’s best not to declare another premature victory. Such an error in early 2021 had grievous consequences, as our worst outbreak caught us with guards down. Other Asian countries are struggling to quell a resurgence. Yearn as we do for normalcy, this pandemic won’t be over till it’s over.

That a large portion of adults has gotten vaccinated is cause for comfort, with nearly 1.9 billion doses given. Also, the covid immunity that natural exposure may well have given us. Today’s most infectious pathogen is also milder. Yet, as vaccine protection is known to vane and the virus can mutate, it’s best not to declare another premature victory. Such an error in early 2021 had grievous consequences, as our worst outbreak caught us with guards down. Other Asian countries are struggling to quell a resurgence. Yearn as we do for normalcy, this pandemic won’t be over till it’s over.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!