The UN climate change summit ended in global dismay over the Glasgow pact’s promises likely being unequal to the challenge of fending off disaster, with global warming projections still in the danger zone and finance gaps yet to be adequately plugged. The world awoke late, but at least carbon-neutrality is now in play on a faster path, and this spells survival hope. Final-phase optics led some international blame for a weak deal to be ascribed to India’s nth-hour pushback on a coal phase-out that resulted in a joint pledge instead to “phase-down" its use for electricity. However, a population-based analysis of today’s emission scenario would acquit us of “spoiler" charges.