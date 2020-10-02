October surprise: Trump in quarantine

It has been called a great leveller before, and so it’s turning out to be, in a perverse way, now that the world’s most powerful person has contracted coronavirus. On Friday, news broke that US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had tested covid positive and would be in quarantine. We wish them both a speedy recovery. Beyond the irony of the president’s mockery of his Democrat rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask and Trump’s sighting of “the end of the pandemic", as he said on Thursday, the question that has arisen is what impact this could have on American politics, poised as it is at a critical juncture.

The White House election is just a month away, and covid may be back in the spotlight as America’s foremost electoral issue. The matter was covered in the first televised Trump-vs-Biden debate. The president seemed to tie himself up in knots, downplaying the disastrous toll it has taken on the US, and accusing China, Russia and India of falsifying data, for good measure. Trump’s popularity, however, has been based on other stuff that may yet go in his favour.

But will it? In recent months, Trump has doggedly sought to focus voter attention on race and violence, and his call out to the Proud Boys—a group often likened to the Ku Klux Klan of yore—to “stand by" did not go unnoticed. He has also thrown hints of an election being stolen from him by ballot fraud. With him infected, though, the microbe he’s been scoffing at could achieve as much. The other debates will either be cancelled or postponed, and he’ll have to campaign on Twitter for two weeks. As of now, he is president. Should his health take a turn for the worse, vice-president Mike Pence may have to step in. In either scenario, he may lose votes to the Democrat candidate. “Sleepy Joe", as Trump calls him, may get to strengthen his aura of being “safety Joe".

