October surprise: Trump in quarantine

But will it? In recent months, Trump has doggedly sought to focus voter attention on race and violence, and his call out to the Proud Boys—a group often likened to the Ku Klux Klan of yore—to “stand by" did not go unnoticed. He has also thrown hints of an election being stolen from him by ballot fraud. With him infected, though, the microbe he’s been scoffing at could achieve as much. The other debates will either be cancelled or postponed, and he’ll have to campaign on Twitter for two weeks. As of now, he is president. Should his health take a turn for the worse, vice-president Mike Pence may have to step in. In either scenario, he may lose votes to the Democrat candidate. “Sleepy Joe", as Trump calls him, may get to strengthen his aura of being “safety Joe".