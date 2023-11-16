October's rise in Indian goods exports is a breath of fresh air

After clocking a string of negative readings this year, October’s rise in India’s goods exports has come as a breath of fresh air. Data released on Wednesday showed outbound shipments rose 6.2% from a year earlier to $33.57 billion last month. Though still down 7% cumulatively for April to October, the latest uptick raises hope of green shoots starting to emerge.

Of course, the global economy is still negotiating turbulence. But conditions haven’t been as bad as feared. The US economy, the world’s largest, is a notable example, with data having repeatedly thrown pleasant surprises, the latest being its inflation print that turned out more benign than expected. A global economy in fine fettle is crucial for overseas demand for Indian goods to strengthen.

Meanwhile, a rise in crude oil prices contributed significantly to India’s imports climbing 12.3% to $65.03 billion last month. Their faster pace of growth than exports meant that India’s trade deficit widened to $31.46 billion. This points to continued pressure on the rupee, which is trading near all-time lows against the dollar. Thankfully, the domestic economy has broadly been growing at a reasonably fast clip.