October's rise in Indian goods exports is a breath of fresh air
Summary
- A rise in crude oil prices led to the trade gap worsening, but at least an overseas demand revival looks likelier.
After clocking a string of negative readings this year, October’s rise in India’s goods exports has come as a breath of fresh air. Data released on Wednesday showed outbound shipments rose 6.2% from a year earlier to $33.57 billion last month. Though still down 7% cumulatively for April to October, the latest uptick raises hope of green shoots starting to emerge.