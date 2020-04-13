The Delhi government on Monday ordered the wholesale vegetable and fruit markets to adopt an odd-even scheme. The basic idea of this got famous in the capital as a way to ration out roads to vehicles and reduce exhaust pollution. But this move is aimed at keeping crowds low so that people don’t pass the novel coronavirus around while buying or selling perishables. Instead of licence plates, shed numbers will decide which traders get to operate on which day: odd sheds on odd dates of the month, and even sheds on even.

As a device, odd-even may seem adaptable. But will it work for wholesale markets? While vendors will be halved, there is no tagging system to keep half their customers away. Also, these outlets will be allowed to open only for brief periods. Vegetables would be sold only from 6am to 11am, and fruit from 2pm to 6pm. This, again, amounts to a restriction of supply. Unless the city’s demand for these perishables witnesses a commensurate drop, these measures could result in even larger swarms at sheds. On the other hand, buyers who are aware of these constraints might opt to stay away. Let’s watch how it pans out.