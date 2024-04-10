Ola’s India refocus makes sense
Summary
- Ride-hailing major Ola Cabs is set to withdraw from its three overseas markets. It plans to focus not on globalization, but electrification, and there’s good reason for it.
Ride-hailing major Ola Cabs is set to withdraw from its three overseas markets of the UK, Australia and New Zealand by month end. As reported, the company has started sending users notifications on the service’s impending closure, with its Australian operations set to cease from 12 April. Ola’s plan is to focus not on globalization, but electrification.