Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Opinion | Old jobs, new aims
Opinion | Old jobs, new aims

1 min read . 08:33 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 50,000 crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to migrant workers who have returned to their villages after the lockdown. The money is also aimed specifically at building up rural India, from houses and the provision of drinking water to the construction of roads and laying of fibre cables for internet access.

As this job scheme’s broad contours seem similar to those of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee programme started by the United Progressive Alliance government, there has been speculation that the eventual plan is to subsume the jobs guarantee, which Modi had criticized for doling out money without getting much work done. That scheme was seen to have drawn inspiration from the Keynesian advice that if people were paid to dig holes and fill them up, it would serve the purpose of putting money in their hands. The new scheme appears to shift emphasis to the material outcome of the money used. It’s a worthy aim. But with millions of Indians in need of sustenance, let’s hope its result-orientation doesn’t mean slow project approvals and payouts.

