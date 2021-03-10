OPEN APP
Olympics for all

Photo: Reuters
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 11:15 PM IST Livemint

Keeping only foreigners out wouldn’t behoove a democracy like Japan. Tickets that have been sold can be refunded. But what about the Olympic spirit? Nobody would emerge faster, higher or stronger from it.

Japan is reportedly keen not to let foreign spectators onto its isles for the Olympic games that Tokyo plans to host this summer, so that the dangerous new corona strains are kept out.

In these extraordinary times, precautions to keep the virus at bay ought to, in general, be lauded. However, a global event of such stature must not turn exclusionist. If Tokyo sees too high a risk of another wave of infections, then either the games should be postponed again or local spectators must be barred from sports venues too. Contests could be held in bio-bubbles for global broadcast, with just a light scatter of people in actual attendance. Keeping only foreigners out wouldn’t behoove a democracy like Japan. Tickets that have been sold can be refunded. But what about the Olympic spirit? Nobody would emerge faster, higher or stronger from it.

