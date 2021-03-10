Olympics for all

In these extraordinary times, precautions to keep the virus at bay ought to, in general, be lauded. However, a global event of such stature must not turn exclusionist. If Tokyo sees too high a risk of another wave of infections, then either the games should be postponed again or local spectators must be barred from sports venues too. Contests could be held in bio-bubbles for global broadcast, with just a light scatter of people in actual attendance. Keeping only foreigners out wouldn’t behoove a democracy like Japan. Tickets that have been sold can be refunded. But what about the Olympic spirit? Nobody would emerge faster, higher or stronger from it.

