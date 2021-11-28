A newly detected variant of the covid virus named Omicron has set off a global scare, with stock markets shaken and countries blocking arrivals from places where cases of its infection have been found. The strain is under scientific study, but its numerous mutations—over 30 on its spike protein alone—are thought to have raised the likelihood of it being able to evade vaccine-generated antibodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for heightened vigil against infections and faster second-dose vax coverage in India. Our response may need to be more robust if current jabs are found to be inadequately effective against Omicron, which would pose the risk of an infection flare-up. Moderna and Pfizer in the US are reported to have begun checking if their vaccines need updates, which they promise to do within 100 days should the need arise. The Covishield and Covaxin jabs in use here may need revisions too. Angelique Coetzee, chief of the medical association of South Africa, where many Omicron cases have been detected, however has said that fully-vaccinated folks are not at much risk of severe covid. The panic could turn out to be overblown. But precautions are still in order.

