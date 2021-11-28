Omicron scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for heightened vigil against infections and faster second-dose vax coverage in India. Our response may need to be more robust if current jabs are found to be inadequately effective against Omicron, which would pose the risk of an infection flare-up. Moderna and Pfizer in the US are reported to have begun checking if their vaccines need updates, which they promise to do within 100 days should the need arise. The Covishield and Covaxin jabs in use here may need revisions too. Angelique Coetzee, chief of the medical association of South Africa, where many Omicron cases have been detected, however has said that fully-vaccinated folks are not at much risk of severe covid. The panic could turn out to be overblown. But precautions are still in order.