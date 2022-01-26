Omicron’s dominant

While this covid mutation is clearly proving to be less lethal, the notion that its spread is benign, as some had argued, needs to be dispelled. A study in Delhi has shown that it could be fatal for those with underlying vulnerabilities. Virus genomes sequenced by a lab revealed that every covid fatality in the city between December-end and the first week of January had been an Omicron case. Daily covid deaths recorded across India, at a seven-day average of a little above 500, have risen even if they’ve not spiked as they did during our Delta wave. Today’s leading bug is milder, sure, but only in relative terms.