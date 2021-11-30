Omicron’s false spike

Even as cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus grab global attention, a little-known cryptocurrency by that Greek-letter name underwent a spike in value. The price of Omicron, the crypto, rocketed more than 900% after the World Health Organization (WHO) gave our latest health scare that label. It has since fallen just as sharply.

On the evidence available, there was nothing to explain that burst in demand, especially as the WHO’s recognition of a new variant of concern had sent most cryptos crashing along with global stocks, except the benefit of sudden fame. Google searches for the Greek letter in our covid spotlight may well have drawn attention to its otherwise obscure existence. Given that cryptos have no underlying assets that yield earnings, their values often go by the attention they get, and anything seen soaring quickly attracts punters well acquainted with the ‘greater fool’ theory, by which anything overpriced can be sold on to someone ready to pay even more. This allows for the inflation of price bubbles. Those who could end up at the losing end of such a volatile market need to be forewarned. Indeed, our cryptosphere needs to be regulated.

