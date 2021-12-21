Omicron’s upon us

Barely about a month since it was discovered, the Omicron variant of covid is spreading rapidly in Western countries. In the US, 73% of the recent new covid cases have been of this catchy variant, according to its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In some states, such as New York, this figure is estimated to be as high as 90%, though a spike in cases hasn’t clogged up hospitals. Europe is also seeing Omicron cases rise. The Netherlands has gone into lockdown, while the UK, which reported about a dozen deaths attributed to this strain, is also considering one.