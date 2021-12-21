Omicron’s upon us

While the global evidence so far suggests that this mutation isn’t as deadly as Delta, even if it is better able to evade immunity offered by vaccination and past infection, covid vulnerabilities vary widely, and any wave could prove harrowing for those at some distance from the just-a-bad-cold crowd

Barely about a month since it was discovered, the Omicron variant of covid is spreading rapidly in Western countries. In the US, 73% of the recent new covid cases have been of this catchy variant, according to its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In some states, such as New York, this figure is estimated to be as high as 90%, though a spike in cases hasn’t clogged up hospitals. Europe is also seeing Omicron cases rise. The Netherlands has gone into lockdown, while the UK, which reported about a dozen deaths attributed to this strain, is also considering one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In India, our infection numbers remain low. Omicron cases are on an upward trajectory, though, having topped 200. Some pandemic modellers expect a third wave to begin in January and peak in February. While the global evidence so far suggests that this mutation isn't as deadly as Delta, even if it is better able to evade immunity offered by vaccination and past infection, covid vulnerabilities vary widely, and any wave could prove harrowing for those at some distance from the just-a-bad-cold crowd. Policy-wise, booster shots are in order for those most at risk. And the rest need to hunker down, too.

