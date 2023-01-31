On crypto watch

New Delhi: Among the useful nuggets in the latest Economic Survey is a snapshot of crypto regulation overseas. “While crypto assets were apparently designed to disintermediate traditional financial services, [they] created new unregulated intermediating entities," it notes, laying out a need to regulate centralized entities that people trust not to let them down. It cites a 2020 estimate that said 85% of Bitcoin was held by 4.5% of all holders (whales), flags a few other risks, and advocates global coordination to keep watch of digital tokens that defy national borders before listing what the EU, UK, Japan, Switzerland, Albania and Nigeria have done. On rule-making, Japan has been ahead, even curbing the leverage given to retail customers by crypto exchanges, although the EU’s proposed regimes may yet end up wider in scope. The Swiss approach, focused on systemic stability while enabling the use of various tokens, is another model. The UK seems keen on investor protection as a priority. Nigeria’s tryst with e-tokens echoes India’s in its central bank interventions, of which its launch of an e-naira might hold broad policy lessons for us. We must track developments there.

