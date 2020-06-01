Considering how cramped economy-class seating on most planes is, aviation experts have argued that entire configurations need revision just to revive passenger confidence in flying. Spacing out flyers, however, means higher flight-cost per head, and airlines were struggling to make ends meet even before the covid crisis. This consideration was why the Centre had deemed the idea unviable just a few weeks ago. Yet, apart from must-fly cases, few people seem ready to fly unless they are assured that they won’t suffer accidental elbow and knee bumps from strangers. With airfares capped, this is a hard promise for an airline to make. Price caps ought to be lifted, in accordance with current realities, lest the aviation sector sees its hopes of a recovery sink over the horizon.