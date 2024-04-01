On-target growth: 8% plus in 2023-24?
Summary
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted on Saturday that India’s economy will expand faster than the statistics ministry’s estimate. Impressive, but beware hype.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted that India’s economy will see gross domestic product (GDP) expand 8% or more in the three months ended 31 March. “Hopefully, the fourth quarter… will also have (growth of) 8% or above 8%, resulting in 2023-24 having an average growth in GDP of 8% or over 8%," she said at a Mint summit on Saturday.