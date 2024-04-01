On-target growth: 8% plus in 2023-24?

Livemint 1 min read 01 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted that India’s economy will see gross domestic product (GDP) expand 8% or more in the three months ended 31 March.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted that India’s economy will see gross domestic product (GDP) expand 8% or more in the three months ended 31 March.

Summary

  • Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted on Saturday that India’s economy will expand faster than the statistics ministry’s estimate. Impressive, but beware hype.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted that India’s economy will see gross domestic product (GDP) expand 8% or more in the three months ended 31 March. “Hopefully, the fourth quarter… will also have (growth of) 8% or above 8%, resulting in 2023-24 having an average growth in GDP of 8% or over 8%," she said at a Mint summit on Saturday. 

This sends an optimistic signal on our post-pandemic growth momentum. Note, the statistics ministry’s full year GDP forecast is 7.6%. If 8% expansion materializes, it would be impressive. To this robust pace, we might see tailwinds in 2024-25 once interest rates globally begin to decline. That said, there are still some counts on which India needs to buck up. 

Capital investment and rural consumption, for example. Further, for long-term growth sustainability, structural reforms would be key—in factor markets, especially. We need a better-skilled workforce for an upcoming era of artificial intelligence. Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan recently cautioned us about hype by politicians over India’s growth. While his views have split the economic world, it may be prudent to use them as food for thought.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App