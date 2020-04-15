The Centre on Wednesday issued a list of commercial activities that will be permitted after 20 April if safety conditions are met. If the authorities contain covid-19 to specific areas by then, a sizeable part of the economy could restart, helping daily-wage earners, the self-employed and blue-collar workers. India’s general lockdown, though, shall be in force till 3 May.

The government proposes to allow IT and e-commerce firms to operate after Monday. Also to be opened are agricultural and allied activities, crucial for the rabi harvest; manufacturing units in special economic zones, too. The partial resumption of such operations will help workers get paid. The self-employed will also be able to earn a living. All this will alleviate our crisis of mass joblessness, even if it hinges on our ability to keep the covid-19 threat at bay. While the list looks sensible and vast, it may be better to allow all commercial activity in corona-safe zones. Economic processes are intricately interlinked, after all, and various support functions needed to generate value may have been overlooked. It may be best to simply go by geography as the sole criterion for lifting curbs.