Opinion | A second wave?

China on Sunday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest daily spike in its numbers since April. Of these, 36 were instances of domestic transmission in Beijing. As in the case of Wuhan, where a meat market was believed to be the source of its outbreak, Beijing’s spurt may also be attributable to a meat and vegetable market in the city’s south, with traces of infection found in imported salmon. The rise has set off an alarm, with authorities shutting down the market and many residential colonies in its vicinity.

This points to how delicate any recovery from the pandemic would be. In recent weeks, China seemed to have put its corona crisis behind it, with few new infections being reported. Extensive testing and movement rules had ensured that no fresh eruption went unnoticed. However, this virus is infamously stealthy and China’s example should serve as a caution on how difficult its elimination will prove. No country can afford to lower its guard. The history of contagious diseases has many instances of a second wave turning out worse than the first. Given our vulnerabilities, we in India need to be particularly careful.

