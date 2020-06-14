Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Opinion | A second wave?
A man wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus leaves a stadium after being conducted a nucleic acid test in Beijing, Sunday, June 14, 2020. China is reporting its highest daily total of coronavirus cases in two months after the capital's biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Opinion | A second wave?

1 min read . 11:02 PM IST Livemint

As in the case of Wuhan, where a meat market was believed to be the source of its outbreak, Beijing’s spurt may also be attributable to a meat and vegetable market in the city’s south, with traces of infection found in imported salmon

China on Sunday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest daily spike in its numbers since April. Of these, 36 were instances of domestic transmission in Beijing. As in the case of Wuhan, where a meat market was believed to be the source of its outbreak, Beijing’s spurt may also be attributable to a meat and vegetable market in the city’s south, with traces of infection found in imported salmon. The rise has set off an alarm, with authorities shutting down the market and many residential colonies in its vicinity.

This points to how delicate any recovery from the pandemic would be. In recent weeks, China seemed to have put its corona crisis behind it, with few new infections being reported. Extensive testing and movement rules had ensured that no fresh eruption went unnoticed. However, this virus is infamously stealthy and China’s example should serve as a caution on how difficult its elimination will prove. No country can afford to lower its guard. The history of contagious diseases has many instances of a second wave turning out worse than the first. Given our vulnerabilities, we in India need to be particularly careful.

