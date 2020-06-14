Opinion | A second wave?

This points to how delicate any recovery from the pandemic would be. In recent weeks, China seemed to have put its corona crisis behind it, with few new infections being reported. Extensive testing and movement rules had ensured that no fresh eruption went unnoticed. However, this virus is infamously stealthy and China’s example should serve as a caution on how difficult its elimination will prove. No country can afford to lower its guard. The history of contagious diseases has many instances of a second wave turning out worse than the first. Given our vulnerabilities, we in India need to be particularly careful.