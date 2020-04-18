Opinion | An FDI barrier that could be leapt over

Even as policymakers grapple with the negative effects of India’s lockdown, there is a new headache, it seems, for Indian policymakers: opportunistic takeovers. On Saturday, the government tightened foreign direct investment (FDI) rules, requiring specific approval for inward investments by entities based in countries that share a land border with India. The so-called automatic route, under which the central bank simply had to be informed after money was invested, has been blocked in such cases. While India shares a land border with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, China and Afghanistan, the move appears directed mostly at China. Inflows from Pakistan were under scrutiny anyway, and the other five do not have a past record of buying Indian assets.

China, though, has been pumping billions of dollars into India over the years.

News of its central bank’s recent purchase of about a 1% stake in HDFC Ltd appears to have stirred apprehensions of Beijing’s designs on Indian businesses, especially now that their low share prices on bourses could make them takeover targets. It takes a little over a quarter of an Indian firm’s shares to wield influence over its board decisions, and the fear seems to be that Chinese investors could acquire such stakes.

Businesses in India should ideally be under Indian control. Yet, on a broader level, erecting new hurdles to foreign capital goes against our post-1991 policy approach, the idea of which was to open the economy to money from overseas for the sake of growth. In a globalized world, country-wise restrictions can also be gotten around by channeling a disguised investment through a transit country. Globalization is in trouble, no doubt, but retreating from it may not serve our interests.

