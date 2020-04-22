Opinion | Another shield

As if the covid epidemic was not tragic enough, attacks on doctors and health staff have been reported from various parts of India. Despite the risks they have borne to keep the rest of us safe, far too many have been manhandled and shunned. Personal protection equipment suits exist to keep them from contracting the disease, but why not a shield against human hostility? This was likely the thought behind the ordinance issued on Wednesday to make violence against health workers a cognizable and non-bailable offence. It amends the Epidemic Diseases Act to make such attacks punishable with imprisonment up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh. Provisions for quick delivery of justice have also been made.