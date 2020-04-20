Covid-19 could reconfigure geo-economics. As the pandemic shakes business processes across the world up, India may see its chances brighten to supplant China as the “factory of the world". Big corporations in the West that have manufacturing units in China are being nudged by their national governments to relocate their units to other countries. With its abundant labour, vast talent pool of managers and well established practices, India could gain from this. Reportedly, about 1,000 foreign companies are in discussions with Indian authorities at various levels. The government reportedly aims to lure at least 300 of them to set up production facilities in sectors such as mobiles, electronics, medical devices, textiles and synthetic fabric.

It makes eminent sense for large companies to diversify their supply chains at this juncture. For India to make the most of this opportunity, however, we need to advertise more than just our manpower strengths. To fit into a global jigsaw of production, our import tariff policy must be consistent with an agenda of export orientation. This would mean that barriers once lowered are not raised again (except in case of an emergency). India’s openness, however, has been on the decline in recent years, as tariffs have been raised for various inputs of finished products. This sends out confused signals.

India must also avoid adopting China’s policy of using state resources in favour of exports at the cost of its citizens. Take financial repression, Beijing style, for example. While this seems to raise no eyebrows in a non-democracy, New Delhi must be fair to all in its allocations. Open giveaways to private entities could also attract charges of crony capitalism, which has been the bane of many emerging markets. India needs to succeed as a global hub of manufacturing on its own terms.