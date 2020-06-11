Opinion | Empty e-carts

India appears to be caught in a vicious economic cycle, where weak demand is keeping business down, which in turn has been prompting layoffs, resulting in income losses, which squeeze consumption even further. Just the fear of a job loss is enough for many to contain expenditure. This cycle needs to be reversed for the economy to rebound. The government would have to put more money into the hands of those most likely to use the cash quickly. The poor are ideal candidates not just from a welfare point of view, but for a demand boost, too.