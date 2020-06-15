Opinion | Job scene brightens

India’s job market seemed dismal for weeks. But could it be perking up? Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy suggests that unemployment has fallen sharply. A survey conducted by job portal Naukri.com has revealed that most recruiters expect hiring to return to pre-covid levels in three to six months, while only 15% see it taking more than a year. Just 15% of the 1,600 executives and recruiters surveyed confirmed layoffs; and about one-fifth admitted salary cuts at their organizations.

What such surveys report and what actually happens need not display too strong a correlation. Some businesses may have adopted a skeletal-staffing policy to get through the lockdown, and these might need fresh recruits just to operate at their usual pace. But other companies might not want to raise their salary bills till such time that they see their revenues rebound. How long this will take remains unclear because the pandemic has still not been brought under control. Yet, it seems clear that the employment market is on the mend. Joblessness is no longer as bad as it was in April and May. Now we need clearer signs of an economic uptick.

