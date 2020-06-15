Opinion | Job scene brightens

What such surveys report and what actually happens need not display too strong a correlation. Some businesses may have adopted a skeletal-staffing policy to get through the lockdown, and these might need fresh recruits just to operate at their usual pace. But other companies might not want to raise their salary bills till such time that they see their revenues rebound. How long this will take remains unclear because the pandemic has still not been brought under control. Yet, it seems clear that the employment market is on the mend. Joblessness is no longer as bad as it was in April and May. Now we need clearer signs of an economic uptick.