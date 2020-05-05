Opinion | Net access for all

India’s count of active internet users aged five and above stood at 504 million last November, according to a report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India. Children have been going online with much enthusiasm. As many as 71 million individuals in the age group of 5-11 were found to access the web. By anecdotal evidence, even toddlers are kept occupied by kiddie fare dished out by various websites. So, our actual number of cyberspace visitors would be even higher. Yet, for a country of over 1.3 billion, India’s online population is still too low.

Given our levels of poverty, we can’t overcome our digital divide in a hurry. But the covid pandemic has disrupted offline inter-activity and turned the internet into a lifeline of sorts, accentuating the deprivation of those who have no access to it. Universal accessibility has never seemed as crucial as it does today. Efforts to achieve this need to be redoubled. The private sector would have a role to play in this, but offers of free-access should not flout the principle of net neutrality. All of India should, ideally, be online. And, service providers must not thrust their own pick of websites onto new web surfers.

