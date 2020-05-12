Interstate passenger transport resumes on Tuesday, as railway services are flagged off from Delhi to 15 destinations across India. But why should domestic air travel be left out? The economy needs to reopen, and for this, the skies need to open up again. It’s possible that a fully enclosed tube flying at an altitude would bear greater risk of corona contagion than an airy train compartment. Travellers who are ready to fly, however, should now be allowed to. After all, flights are being operated from overseas under the Vande Bharat repatriation scheme.

An aircraft cabin image tweeted by aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri of a flight from Singapore to Mumbai showed passengers wearing masks under visors. Whether this is India’s safety protocol for all flights is not clear, as of now. Empty seats had been suggested for social distancing aboard planes, but there has been no official word on this idea. Some airports have issued guidelines designed to limit crowds. Those of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport seem reasonable. In all, aviation services can’t hope to operate at their pre-covid capacity. But perhaps it’s time to lift the ban on flying.

