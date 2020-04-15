Opinion| Reopen the economy in a way that works best

The Union home ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines, listing out a host of commercial activities that would be permitted after 20 April, if safety conditions are met, while barring others as India steps up its fight against the deadly novel coronavirus that has infected more than 11,000 so far in the country. A perusal of the guidelines suggests that if the authorities are able to contain the spread of the virus by then, a large part of the economy could resume operations, helping daily-wage earners, the self-employed and blue-collar workers. India’s general lockdown, of course, has been extended till 3 May.

The government proposes to allow all software services firms and e-commerce entities to operate after 20 April. While the IT sector could restart functioning with half their manpower, no such cap has been placed on the consumer internet companies. This is welcome, as software and online services are at the heart of the country’s services sector. More crucially, the government would allow agricultural and allied activities (as the rabi harvest begins), as well as the reopening of industrial and manufacturing units in SEZs (with safety protocols). The partial resumption of assembly lines would also help some workers get paid. A crisis of joblessness has been mounting. The government also proposes to allow self-employed individuals, such as plumbers, electricians and carpenters resume operations. All this, of course, hinges on our ability to check the spiral of the virus.

While the list looks vast, it may be better to allow all commercial activity in corona-safe zones. This is because economic activities are intricately inter-linked, and arbitrary lists tend to leave out too many support functions needed for value generation, either by formal businesses or informal operations. It’s best to go by geography, rather than industry by industry. Of course, safety norms must hold for all.