Opinion | Shut out nobody

Given our health crisis, the extra paperwork needed should be enough to reject such an ill-conceived plan. Coronavirus is a threat to everyone. Health facilities may be under pressure right now, but anyone who is in the capital should have access to medical care. The argument that bona fide residents should get priority is a short step away from setting up other exclusion criteria. As with any pandemic, our approach must strictly be neutral. If one state tries to filter patients as “outsiders", it may not be long before sub-nationalist instincts emerge elsewhere in India. In times of stress, unity must prevail.