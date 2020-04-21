Opinion | The end of oil wealth?

Can crude oil be sold at a negative price? Well, it just happened. A contract for future delivery on the West Texas Intermediate mart has famously notched a minus rate per barrel. In effect, this would mean someone will pay someone for that oil. This reflects not just a vast glut in the market, an upshot of the Great Lockdown that has shut off combustion engines that wheel and wing people around the world, it also speaks of high oil storage costs. America is pumping more of the black stuff out than there is space for.

Globally, a market that was once slurping up 100 million barrels a day is estimated to be burning just 70 million nowadays—enough of a demand crunch to send any commodity’s price crashing. It’s not as if attempts have not been made to wind supply down. On 12 April, the Saudi Arabia-run oil cartel OPEC—the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries—and its fractious off-and-on ally Russia had agreed to give up their earlier price war and reduce production by about 10 million barrels, it was not nearly enough to offset the covid-led loss of consumption. Producers often squeeze the quantities they pump, but like not to shut wells down because restarting them is expensive. So there’s lots of oil around that nobody wants, though some speculators are reported to have hired oil tankers—at soaring lease rates—to hoard the stuff in wait for an exit from the Great Lockdown.

When a recovery happens is anybody’s guess. Some analysts think “peak oil" usage is already behind us, and saving the world from carbon emissions will keep demand low from here on. Work-from-home routines, if they last, could change the oil outlook too. These trends are real, but it’s unlikely that all demand will try up. The lowest cost producers will surely survive. This is bad news for US shale oil and not-so-bad for Gulf producers.