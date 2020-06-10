Opinion| Too little, too late

The order should spell relief for those unable to get trains or buses to far-off villages, and were faced with the grim prospect of making arduous journeys along highways by foot, as thousands did over the past few weeks. But beyond that, there’s no cause for cheer in the court’s intervention. It is simply too late to save vast multitudes the misery they have already endured. Livelihoods have been lost at a shocking scale, and quite a few lives, too. Now, while workers head for villages where work is scarce, urban employers find themselves short of labour. As our economy reopens, a labour crunch could delay a recovery. We are no strangers to delayed responses, but timely help often makes all the difference.