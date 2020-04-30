Oxford was once famous as a university, then as a dictionary, and the name is now cited as a vaccine. The “Oxford vaccine" being tested for covid-19 has global attention. On Thursday, British drugmaker AstraZeneca said it would produce it in bulk. The Pune-based Serum Institute of India had declared earlier that it would churn it out in vast volumes in anticipation of a regulatory go-ahead. It was developed by a team of researchers at the varsity and, while dozens of firms and labs are in a race for a jab that grants resistance to the disease, this one seems set for mass production already.