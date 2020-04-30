Opinion | Vaccine stakes1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 11:31 PM IST
The ‘Oxford vaccine’ being tested for covid-19 has global attention
Oxford was once famous as a university, then as a dictionary, and the name is now cited as a vaccine. The “Oxford vaccine" being tested for covid-19 has global attention. On Thursday, British drugmaker AstraZeneca said it would produce it in bulk. The Pune-based Serum Institute of India had declared earlier that it would churn it out in vast volumes in anticipation of a regulatory go-ahead. It was developed by a team of researchers at the varsity and, while dozens of firms and labs are in a race for a jab that grants resistance to the disease, this one seems set for mass production already.
Much of the optimism over the vaccine stems from its reported success on rhesus monkeys. Injected with it, these simians were found to develop immunity to the dreaded illness. Human trials, of course, take much longer. The Oxford scientists have administered the single-dose vaccine to 320 volunteers so far. Whether it works safely is still a matter of probability. But it’s a good thing that anticipatory vials will be ready for use in large quantities if it turns out to be safe. With time at a premium, we need high-risk, high-impact investments like this.
