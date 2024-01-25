Opposition alliance: Too wobbly
Summary
- A divided opposition means that its candidates will be fighting not only the BJP, but also their own alliance partners. Unless forces converge soon, its prospects of unseating the BJP this year will get dimmer.
For the opposition “INDIA" bloc to present a credible fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it’s critical that it stays united. Yet, the grouping seems to be coming apart much before this year’s Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee, chief of the Trinamool Congress Party, declared that her party would battle the BJP alone in West Bengal after the Congress party rebuffed its offer of two of the state’s 42 seats to contest.