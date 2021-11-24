Our crude Nash point

How much extra crude oil must be released for global prices to cool down? All big consumers of this fossil fuel source have an interest in cheaper supplies. Under inflationary pressure, the US has led a coordinated release of reserves held for exactly this purpose. Washington decided to let 50 million barrels out of storage, while India promised to pitch in with about a tenth of that. Japan, South Korea and the UK are also expected to join forces, though oil-guzzler China still seems to be weighing its options. The signalling effect of these decisions has been weak so far. Oil prices dipped a bit but still hover around the $80 mark per barrel. Will actual outflows from caverns and tankers push it down?