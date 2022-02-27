Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Our forex cushion

Our forex cushion

Banks have RBI to extend the deadline for recasts.pradeep gaur
1 min read . 11:14 PM IST Livemint

We’ll soon confront a moment of truth over how the country plans to get its high debt pile-up back under a level that would allow for a sustainable fiscal approach in the years to come

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the risk of large capital outflows from India that could weaken the rupee and make our imports costlier. Thankfully, as India’s chief economic adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran, pointed out, we have bulky reserves of foreign exchange that should provide a cushion.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the risk of large capital outflows from India that could weaken the rupee and make our imports costlier. Thankfully, as India’s chief economic adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran, pointed out, we have bulky reserves of foreign exchange that should provide a cushion.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has about $633 billion in ammunition if it needs to intervene in support of our currency as part of its policy to smoothen conversion-rate volatility. RBI buying rupees with its stash of dollars would reduce liquidity in our economy unless bond-buying operations neutralize that effect. This would imply tighter credit conditions. Given the extra inflationary pressures imposed by dearer oil, however, we require an accelerated path towards the normalization of RBI’s monetary management. We’ll soon confront a moment of truth over how the country plans to get its high debt pile-up back under a level that would allow for a sustainable fiscal approach in the years to come. Rapid nominal output growth is a must for this, but its break-up of inflation and real growth should lean towards the latter, even if it needn’t. RBI must stick to its price stability mandate.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has about $633 billion in ammunition if it needs to intervene in support of our currency as part of its policy to smoothen conversion-rate volatility. RBI buying rupees with its stash of dollars would reduce liquidity in our economy unless bond-buying operations neutralize that effect. This would imply tighter credit conditions. Given the extra inflationary pressures imposed by dearer oil, however, we require an accelerated path towards the normalization of RBI’s monetary management. We’ll soon confront a moment of truth over how the country plans to get its high debt pile-up back under a level that would allow for a sustainable fiscal approach in the years to come. Rapid nominal output growth is a must for this, but its break-up of inflation and real growth should lean towards the latter, even if it needn’t. RBI must stick to its price stability mandate.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!