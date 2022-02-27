Our forex cushion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has about $633 billion in ammunition if it needs to intervene in support of our currency as part of its policy to smoothen conversion-rate volatility. RBI buying rupees with its stash of dollars would reduce liquidity in our economy unless bond-buying operations neutralize that effect. This would imply tighter credit conditions. Given the extra inflationary pressures imposed by dearer oil, however, we require an accelerated path towards the normalization of RBI’s monetary management. We’ll soon confront a moment of truth over how the country plans to get its high debt pile-up back under a level that would allow for a sustainable fiscal approach in the years to come. Rapid nominal output growth is a must for this, but its break-up of inflation and real growth should lean towards the latter, even if it needn’t. RBI must stick to its price stability mandate.