Our jobs outlook

Our jobs outlook

1 min read . 14 Dec 2021 Livemint

Headline growth figures show that India’s economy is now close to regaining its pre-pandemic level. But this recovery has been uneven, with many small and medium enterprises yet to stabilize

The January to March quarter could be better for employment in India, suggests the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. Of the 3,020 employers it surveyed, 64% expect to increase their staffing levels, 15% anticipate a decrease, while 20% expect no change. This adds up to a seasonally adjusted net employment outlook of 49%. On this count, hiring sentiment is at an eight-year high.

This is a matter of relief. It reinforces other indicators that point to an improvement in our economy. More importantly, increased hiring should ease some of India’s unemployment pressures that have prevailed despite fairly healthy economic growth over the years, only to be exacerbated by the covid pandemic, which saw countless businesses lay employees off. Headline growth figures show that India’s economy is now close to regaining its pre-pandemic level. But this recovery has been uneven, with many small and medium enterprises yet to stabilize. Strengthening them is critical, given the large number of workers these units usually employ. Sustained support, therefore, is needed not just to broad-base our economic recovery but also to foster a durable uptrend in jobs.

