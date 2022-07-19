Our rupee trade-off1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 10:49 PM IST
While inflation control is a well-judged priority, India’s export competitiveness matters too
While inflation control is a well-judged priority, India’s export competitiveness matters too
Listen to this article
Given the recent sharp slide in the rupee, its rate hitting the psychologically crucial 80 to the dollar mark seemed only a matter of time. On Tuesday, that level was reached, with our currency tumbling to as low as 80.05 in intraday trading. Cumulatively, it is down some 7% so far in 2022.