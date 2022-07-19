Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Our rupee trade-off

Our rupee trade-off

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 10:49 PM ISTLivemint

While inflation control is a well-judged priority, India’s export competitiveness matters too

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Given the recent sharp slide in the rupee, its rate hitting the psychologically crucial 80 to the dollar mark seemed only a matter of time. On Tuesday, that level was reached, with our currency tumbling to as low as 80.05 in intraday trading. Cumulatively, it is down some 7% so far in 2022.

Given the recent sharp slide in the rupee, its rate hitting the psychologically crucial 80 to the dollar mark seemed only a matter of time. On Tuesday, that level was reached, with our currency tumbling to as low as 80.05 in intraday trading. Cumulatively, it is down some 7% so far in 2022.

But it’s nothing to get too sweaty around the collar about. True, a falling rupee has been enlarging our high import bill, which fuels local inflation. And given our high dependence on inflexible imports of energy, a fast-sliding currency poses a big headache, which the Reserve Bank of India has tried to relieve through various means. Indeed, it has tools at its disposal beyond selling some of its dollar reserves to prop up the rupee. But a weaker rupee can also give exports an edge. It just so happens that the dollar is gaining globally, not just against our currency, and so rupee support would be doing exporters a bad turn. Thus, RBI should also watch the rupee’s trade-weighted movements. On that count, our currency has lately strengthened against the currencies of big export markets. While inflation control is a well-judged priority, India’s export competitiveness matters too.

But it’s nothing to get too sweaty around the collar about. True, a falling rupee has been enlarging our high import bill, which fuels local inflation. And given our high dependence on inflexible imports of energy, a fast-sliding currency poses a big headache, which the Reserve Bank of India has tried to relieve through various means. Indeed, it has tools at its disposal beyond selling some of its dollar reserves to prop up the rupee. But a weaker rupee can also give exports an edge. It just so happens that the dollar is gaining globally, not just against our currency, and so rupee support would be doing exporters a bad turn. Thus, RBI should also watch the rupee’s trade-weighted movements. On that count, our currency has lately strengthened against the currencies of big export markets. While inflation control is a well-judged priority, India’s export competitiveness matters too.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.