Our safety is at stake

Even worse was the appalling attempt by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to give vaccines a political hue. He tweeted his refusal to take what he labelled as a “BJP vaccine", which he said he didn’t trust. This politicization of a mass exercise that could fail without the bipartisan cooperation of citizens deserves severe condemnation. These jabs have been developed by scientists and endorsed by the world’s scientific establishment. While domestic trial data on their use still needs to be made public, it becomes harder to quell the pandemic each time a public figure casts a vaccine in doubt. This is a national crisis. Keep petty politics out of it.