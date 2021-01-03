Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >Our safety is at stake
Photo: AP

Our safety is at stake

1 min read . 10:30 PM IST Livemint

While domestic trial data on their use still needs to be made public, it becomes harder to quell the pandemic each time a public figure casts a vaccine in doubt. This is a national crisis. Keep petty politics out of it

The good news is that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved a couple of vaccines. The bad news is that public confidence in our vaccination programme could be shaken by the irresponsible behaviour of a few. After announcing the approvals at a press conference on Sunday, DCGI officials refused to take any question. An opportunity to dispel public misgivings over the efficacy and side-effects of these jabs was lost. This could prove counter-productive to the aim of snuffing covid out.

The good news is that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved a couple of vaccines. The bad news is that public confidence in our vaccination programme could be shaken by the irresponsible behaviour of a few. After announcing the approvals at a press conference on Sunday, DCGI officials refused to take any question. An opportunity to dispel public misgivings over the efficacy and side-effects of these jabs was lost. This could prove counter-productive to the aim of snuffing covid out.

Even worse was the appalling attempt by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to give vaccines a political hue. He tweeted his refusal to take what he labelled as a “BJP vaccine", which he said he didn’t trust. This politicization of a mass exercise that could fail without the bipartisan cooperation of citizens deserves severe condemnation. These jabs have been developed by scientists and endorsed by the world’s scientific establishment. While domestic trial data on their use still needs to be made public, it becomes harder to quell the pandemic each time a public figure casts a vaccine in doubt. This is a national crisis. Keep petty politics out of it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Even worse was the appalling attempt by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to give vaccines a political hue. He tweeted his refusal to take what he labelled as a “BJP vaccine", which he said he didn’t trust. This politicization of a mass exercise that could fail without the bipartisan cooperation of citizens deserves severe condemnation. These jabs have been developed by scientists and endorsed by the world’s scientific establishment. While domestic trial data on their use still needs to be made public, it becomes harder to quell the pandemic each time a public figure casts a vaccine in doubt. This is a national crisis. Keep petty politics out of it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.