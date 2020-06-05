India’s economy, ecosystem and population are extremely vulnerable to climate change, says a new study, as greenhouse gas emissions could cause extreme weathers events—such as severe flooding and killer heatwaves—in the decades ahead. Published by Earth Systems and Environment, a journal, the study forecasts a rise of 4.2°C in annual mean temperatures across India by century-end in a high-emission scenario. It sees India’s northwest at “particularly high risk" of flooding as a result of melting Himalayan snow and glaciers. It also projects higher annual rainfall, during winter and summer both, and warmer winters overall, which would reduce snow accumulation at high altitudes.





India is already witnessing the effects of climate change caused by the spewing of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, with the West accounting for an outsized share of fossil-fuel combustion. Our weather patterns have turned erratic, heat waves have become common, and unseasonal events have grown in frequency. Cyclonic storms are no longer rare, and atmospheric disturbances from other parts of the globe have begun to disturb long-settled agrarian cycles.

India is gradually shifting its power generation away from hydrocarbons toward renewable sources, but this is a slow transition that won’t help much unless other countries act earnestly to contain gas emissions as well. The US, under President Donald Trump, has infamously opted out of its global commitments to cut back emissions and help stop global warming. This dereliction of responsibility has left the planet short of the global leadership needed to meet the challenge. China, which fancies itself as this century’s superpower, also has a poor record on the issue. This is tragic. We cannot afford another decade lost to thumbs being twiddled in high offices.

