Our slow-burn crisis

India is gradually shifting its power generation away from hydrocarbons toward renewable sources, but this is a slow transition that won’t help much unless other countries act earnestly to contain gas emissions as well. The US, under President Donald Trump, has infamously opted out of its global commitments to cut back emissions and help stop global warming. This dereliction of responsibility has left the planet short of the global leadership needed to meet the challenge. China, which fancies itself as this century’s superpower, also has a poor record on the issue. This is tragic. We cannot afford another decade lost to thumbs being twiddled in high offices.