Out of whack

On the last day of 2020, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex closed at 47,751, up 0.01% for the day but almost 16% for the year. The value of all shares listed on this stock exchange has swollen by 65% since the start of 2020-21, to over ₹188 trillion, a figure that India’s shrunken economy this fiscal could fail to match. Granted, market capitalization is a hoard of wealth and should ideally not be compared with gross domestic product (GDP), which is an annual flow of income, but it’s much easier to appreciate the magnitude of a ₹74.5 trillion gain after covid struck if it’s put this way: almost 40% of our diminished GDP.