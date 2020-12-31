OPEN APP
Out of whack

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 10:25 PM IST Livemint

Ever since the pandemic’s outbreak, index gains have been a function of state policy support, globally, more than of a rise in the shared profits that investors can expect

On the last day of 2020, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex closed at 47,751, up 0.01% for the day but almost 16% for the year. The value of all shares listed on this stock exchange has swollen by 65% since the start of 2020-21, to over 188 trillion, a figure that India’s shrunken economy this fiscal could fail to match. Granted, market capitalization is a hoard of wealth and should ideally not be compared with gross domestic product (GDP), which is an annual flow of income, but it’s much easier to appreciate the magnitude of a 74.5 trillion gain after covid struck if it’s put this way: almost 40% of our diminished GDP.

Is this market exuberance in covid-crunched times something that we’ll look back upon and shake our heads? Plausibly. Ever since the pandemic’s outbreak, index gains have been a function of state policy support, globally, more than of a rise in the shared profits that investors can expect. More glaringly, the bazaar boom is entirely at odds with any reasonable definition of our well-being. What we’ve seen is asset price inflation, thanks to easy money. Like the retail sort, this is distortive. Asset classes being mutually out of whack raise the risk of capital misallocation.

