Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Output optimism
Back

After a 6% expansion in core output this February, India’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is the latest indicator to point to production looking up. The PMI for March rose to 56.4, a three-month high, from 55.3 in February, nicely above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. These indicators make for optimism about the health of manufacturing, which has had a patchy recovery from pandemic disruptions. Healthy demand for automobiles, whose performance undergirds that of the entire sector, offers further validation of India’s production uptrend. But with global growth entering a phase of uncertainty, India’s economic momentum is likely to face headwinds. While our exports have already slowed, the PMI survey shows manufacturers have started shedding jobs too. Though the employment drop in March was marginal, it was the first in more than a year and could cause concern if this slide continues. With inflation reigning high, Indian policymakers are expected to stay focused on cooling price pressures. The sooner price instability ends, the easier it will be for credit conditions to turn in favour of enhanced economic activity.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout