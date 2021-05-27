Over to New Delhi

In contrast with asset growth of around 30% during the year ended 30 June 2020, RBI’s balance sheet grew only about 7%, to just over ₹57 trillion, in the nine months to 31 March 2021. This meant that RBI had to put just ₹20,710 crore into its safety vault to maintain its level at 5.5% of assets, as recommended by the Bimal Jalan panel in 2019. But a smaller buffer top-up isn’t enough to explain its dividend. The central bank’s earnings were quite robust in 2020-21. For this, it reportedly has gains on foreign exchange and other market operations to thank. Well done. Attention will now turn to its monetary policy review on Friday. But what we should really be waiting for is a shift in India’s fiscal stance. The budget was made before covid roared back. It’s for New Delhi now to get into rescue mode.

