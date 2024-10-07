Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Explosive handsets: Should airlines worry?
Summary
Air carrier Emirates has banned pagers and walkie-talkies from its flights after a bunch of these exploded recently in the hands of Hezbollah militants. An over-reaction? Or do opaque cross-border supply chains for such devices mean air travel security must tighten?
The Dubai-based air carrier Emirates has banned pagers and walkie-talkies from its flights after a bunch of these exploded recently in the hands of Hezbollah militants, leaving at least 40 dead and thousands injured.
