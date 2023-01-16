Painful wedge

Inequalities in India don’t seem to be getting any better. According to a report by Oxfam International, the richest 1% in the country now own more than 40% of its wealth, while the bottom half of the population together share just 3%. The yawning gap between Indian haves and have-nots is quite stark. That such a situation has arisen despite rapid economic growth points to weaknesses in our development model, which seems to focus on macroeconomic success parameters but not on human development or other life indicators. Liberal economic policies also face questions, given that they haven’t really worked the way we’d hoped they would make Indians better off more equitably. A tax on the wealthy could help channel money to relieve inequality. As Oxfam notes, even a 5% imposition on the 10 richest could fetch the money needed to get children back to school. But taxing wealth is fraught with difficulty. As it’s an accumulated stock and not a flow, capturing accurate data for this tax to be levied evenly is a big challenge. The wealthiest could get around it while others are saddled with huge bills. Inequality, though, mustn’t get to keep widening relentlessly.

