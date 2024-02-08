Pakistan is on edge as it goes to polls
Summary
- There was violence on the eve of Thursday’s election, one flawed to begin with as Imran Khan is in jail and the army is asserting itself. The Pakistani economy, though, needs urgent reforms.
A day before elections in Pakistan, at least 22 people were killed and two dozen injured in bomb blasts on Wednesday in its troubled Balochistan province, heightening tensions in a country already on the edge. Thursday’s election will be crucial to put a mandate-equipped government in place after Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in 2022 through a vote of no-confidence that he alleged was engineered by the country’s all-powerful military on a nudge from the US.