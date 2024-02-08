 Pakistan is on edge as it goes to polls | Mint

Pakistan is on edge as it goes to polls

Livemint 1 min read 08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Campaigning has seen Khan’s long-time rival Nawaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, pitted against Bilawal Bhutto of the Pakistan Peoples Party. (Bloomberg)
Summary

  • There was violence on the eve of Thursday’s election, one flawed to begin with as Imran Khan is in jail and the army is asserting itself. The Pakistani economy, though, needs urgent reforms.

A day before elections in Pakistan, at least 22 people were killed and two dozen injured in bomb blasts on Wednesday in its troubled Balochistan province, heightening tensions in a country already on the edge. Thursday’s election will be crucial to put a mandate-equipped government in place after Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in 2022 through a vote of no-confidence that he alleged was engineered by the country’s all-powerful military on a nudge from the US. 

Khan is now behind bars, convicted of disclosing state secrets, corruption and more, weakening his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party (PTI). Though the party vows to fight on, campaigning has seen Khan’s long-time rival Nawaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, pitted against Bilawal Bhutto of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

 Democracy, however, is unlikely to be boosted by these polls. Khan’s removal and subsequent imprisonment follow a wide rift he developed with the army, which has since been re-asserting control. With Pakistan’s economy suffering very high inflation and sputtering attempts at reforms, it will be an unenviable job for whoever takes charge of its governance.

